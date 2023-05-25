Arrest Made in Murder of Trans Woman Nedra Sequence Moss – NBC 6 South Florida

It has been over a yr because the brutal killing of transgender lady, Nedrea Sequence Moss, whose frame used to be discovered in a pool of blood in Opa-locka. Her alleged killer, Corneilus Bailey, used to be already serving a jail sentence for an unrelated housebreaking rate when he used to be officially charged this week with second-degree homicide and tampering with bodily proof in reference to Moss’ loss of life.

According to police data, Bailey shot Moss inside of her automobile, ahead of riding away. He then allegedly deserted the frame in Opa-locka and disposed of the automobile in a separate location. In an try to disguise proof, Bailey threw the sufferer’s telephone inside of a typhoon drain ahead of confessing to the crime.

Moss used to be identified to be an energetic member of the neighborhood, serving to the ones in want each time she may just. Her buddy, Tatiana (*6*), spoke about how Moss’ loss of life has affected those that knew her. It has been a protracted yr looking ahead to any news, and (*6*) believes that despite the fact that there can by no means be true justice for Moss’ loss of life, figuring out that legislation enforcement is actively operating against justice feels excellent.

Hate crimes towards the LGBTQ+ neighborhood are on the upward push, and (*6*) is relieved that the alleged killer has been stuck, even supposing this isn’t being regarded as a hate crime through the Miami-Dade Police.

The suspect used to be denied bond.