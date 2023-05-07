Arrest made in Mississippi shooting that killed 1, injured 6

Police in Mississippi say a suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left one particular person lifeless and 6 others injured at a cafe all through a Cinco de Mayo celebration

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. — Police in Mississippi have arrested a suspect in a shooting that left one particular person lifeless and 6 others injured at a cafe all through a Cinco de Mayo celebration.

Ocean Springs police introduced the arrest in a observation Saturday night. Police Chief Mark Dunston declined to liberate the suspect’s title, mentioning the continued investigation.

“Detectives are continuing to conduct interviews and do not want details to taint any forthcoming information,” stated Dunston, who additionally didn’t expose what fees the suspect faces.

A birthday party Friday night erupted in gunfire at The Scratch Kitchen in downtown Ocean Springs, a coastal neighborhood of about 18,000 a couple of miles east of Biloxi, Mississippi.

Police stated that 19-year-old Chase Harmon of Pascagoula used to be fatally shot. Six others have been wounded. Ocean Springs Police Capt. Ryan LeMaire stated two of them remained hospitalized Saturday afternoon, The Sun Herald reported.

The eating place’s proprietor stated there have been about 200 other people on the eating place when the shooter ran previous staff who have been doing safety assessments on the front to the patio.