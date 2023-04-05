Arrest made in Denton double homicide, police say

DENTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A 29-year-old guy has been arrested for killing two folks in Denton ultimate month, police mentioned.

At roughly 10 p.m. March 23, police have been despatched to a capturing name at an rental complicated in the 1300 block of Dallas Drive.

When officials arrived, they discovered a person and a lady shot useless within a car. The sufferers have since been known as 43-year-old Ronald Calvert Jr., and 29-year-old Breanna Dunn.

Police mentioned all over their investigation, “numerous pieces of evidence” related Silvester Williams to Calvert and the capturing.

“This evidence showed they knew one another, confirming this crime was not a random act of violence,” the Denton Police Department mentioned in an emailed observation Tuesday.

Williams was once therefore arrested in Lewisville and has been charged with Capital Murder of Multiple Persons.

Anyone with further information in this crime is requested to name Detective Bearden at 940-349-7986, or file an nameless tip to Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-TIPS (8477).