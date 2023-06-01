Armie Hammer won’t be charged over rape accusation for lack of evidence

Comment in this tale Comment

Armie Hammer won't face prison fees over a rape accusation that helped tank his profession two years in the past, since the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office stated it failed to search out sufficient evidence to prosecute the "Call Me by Your Name" actor. "As prosecutors, we have an ethical responsibility to only charge cases that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt," Tiffiny Blacknell, director of communications for the district lawyer's place of business, stated in a observation Wednesday that nonetheless expressed fortify for Hammer's accuser. "Due to the complexity of the relationship and inability to prove a nonconsensual, forcible sexual encounter we are unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt."

The investigation stemmed from a girl in her 20s — recognized simplest by means of her first identify, Effie — who alleged in February 2021 that Hammer had violently raped her for greater than 4 hours a number of years previous.

“During those four hours I tried to get away, but he wouldn’t let me,” Effie stated at a video news convention the following month. “I thought that he was going to kill me. He then left with no concern for my well-being.” Hammer’s lawyer denied the allegation on the time.

The investigation, which used to be opened by means of the Los Angeles Police Department and later passed over to the district lawyer, got here a number of weeks after an nameless Instagram account accused the actor of sexual and emotional abuse. The account posted a number of screenshots of what it stated have been texts Hammer had despatched to quite a lot of ladies, referencing violent sexual fantasies and cannibalism.

Hammer — a emerging celebrity on the time — denied the allegations, calling them an “online attack,” and due to this fact misplaced or dropped out of a bunch of appearing initiatives in building. The scandal additionally was the topic of a three-part docuseries that premiered on Discovery Plus remaining 12 months, “House of Hammer.” The sequence detailed a generational saga of deceit and hurt dedicated by means of quite a lot of males within the Hammer circle of relatives tree.

Among essentially the most jarring revelations from the display used to be a declare from style and influencer Paige Lorenze that Hammer sought after to search out a physician who may just take away her ribs so he may just consume them. She additionally alleged that Hammer branded her with a scorching iron and licked the wound whilst it used to be bleeding.

Hammer discovered luck and demanding acclaim in Hollywood following his roles because the Winklevoss twins within the 2010 movie “The Social Network.” He later snagged primary portions in motion pictures together with “J. Edgar,” “The Lone Ranger” and “Call Me by Your Name,” which earned him a Golden Globe nomination for highest supporting actor.

His profession has nosedived within the years because the allegations broke. Last 12 months, Hammer moved to the Cayman Islands to be close to two kids he stocks together with his estranged spouse, Elizabeth Chambers.

“I am very grateful to the District Attorney for conducting a thorough investigation and coming to the conclusion that I have stood by this entire time, that no crime was committed,” Hammer wrote in a observation posted on his Instagram web page Wednesday — even if the district lawyer’s observation left open the possibility of charging him if extra evidence emerges. “I look forward to beginning what will be a long, difficult process of putting my life back together now that my name is cleared.”

Hammer additionally gave a different due to the individuals who have helped him thru this time. “Onward and upwards,” he wrote.