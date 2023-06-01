Armed Robbery, Kidnapping Suspects Sought: St. Petersburg Police

Authorities are inquiring for assist from the general public in figuring out two suspects considering an armed theft and kidnapping, as mentioned in a news unencumber from the St. Petersburg Police Department. The incident came about round 3:30 a.m. on a Saturday close to Central Avenue and second Street. The suspects held up a person at gunpoint and compelled him to withdraw money from the closest ATM a number of occasions. Fortunately, the sufferer used to be now not bodily harm and used to be launched by way of the suspects after chickening out the cash. The Crime Stoppers of Pinellas County have launched a flier declaring that the suspects ran clear of the realm in a while after forcing the sufferer to stroll a brief distance clear of the ATM. Anyone with information relating to this incident is instructed to touch Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS. The pointers equipped would possibly qualify for a money praise of as much as $3,000.

To watch surveillance pictures of the incident, please see under.

- Advertisement -



