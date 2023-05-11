‘Armed and dangerous’ man escapes Kentucky facility: Sheriff

The break out follows the break out of 2 inmates at a Philadelphia facility.

Kentucky cops are on the lookout for an “armed and dangerous” man who escaped from a facility on Wednesday.

Kyle Aaron Skaggs allegedly escaped from a Kentucky facility on Wednesday and is regarded as “armed and dangerous,” in step with the Fleming County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials in Kentucky didn’t reveal what Skaggs have been charged with of their press unencumber concerning the break out. Information about Skaggs was once no longer to be had on Kentucky’s public inmate database.

Kyle Aaron Skaggs is noticed in undated photographs launched by way of the Fleming County Sheriff on May 10, 2023. Fleming County Sheriff

The Fleming County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police didn’t right away reply to ABC News’ request for remark.

The break out follows a number of notable inmate escapes around the United States.

Law enforcement in Philadelphia are nonetheless on the lookout for two inmates who escaped from a correctional facility Friday night time, together with an inmate charged with a couple of counts of homicide.

Two inmates in Virginia escaped from a Virginia correctional facility on April 30 prior to being captured.

Four inmates escaped from a Missippissi prison in April, leading to a two-week manhunt. Two inmates had been captured by way of regulation enforcement, one was once killed in a shootout, and every other was once discovered useless in a automobile. One of the inmates is assumed to have killed an blameless bystander who pulled over to lend a hand after a bike twist of fate.

This is a growing tale. Please test again for updates.