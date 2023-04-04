Arlington, Texas shooting: 2-year-old killed on Pocassett Drive







ARLINGTON, Texas — A tender boy in Arlington was once fatally shot after discovering a gun and by chance firing it at his house early Tuesday, police mentioned.

The sufferer was once believed to be two years previous, consistent with police.

- Advertisement - The incident came about round 12:30 a.m. at a house within the 5300 block of Pocassett Drive in south Arlington, close to Kingswood Boulevard and Texas 360.

When police arrived, they discovered a lady retaining her son, who had obvious gunshot wound. The boy was once taken to a medical institution, the place he died, police mentioned.

Police mentioned investigators discovered that the boy discovered a gun in his teenage sibling’s room and by chance fired it, capturing himself.

- Advertisement - The boy’s identify has no longer been launched.

Police mentioned no fees had been being filed, as of Tuesday morning. The capturing was once nonetheless beneath investigation.





tale by means of Source link