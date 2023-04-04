Arlington, Texas: Possible road rage shooting near Highway 360







ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police are in search of a driving force that was once keen on a shooting with any other driving force Monday night. The division instructed WFAA that the shooting was once perhaps the results of a road rage incident.

Police mentioned the driving force was once shot in his arm and his passenger was once shot in her leg. Both have been taken to a health facility with non-life-threatening accidents.

According to police, the driving force mentioned any individual had lower him off alongside Highway 360. The two automobiles then exited the freeway and pulled up subsequent to one another alongside Six Flags Drive.

The driving force then instructed police that he was once arguing with the second one driving force when that driving force pulled out a gun and began shooting. The sufferer admitted that he fired again, inflicting the primary shooter to power away, police say.

No different information about this incident is to be had.

The Arlington Police Department is recently operating on a hotline for other folks to file road rage incidents. There is not any information right now relating to when that hotline will open.





