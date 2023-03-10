Arlington, Texas dog attack: Eric Moten arrested

Eric Moten, 31, faces a criminal fee of assault via dog leading to critical physically damage.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A person has been arrested within the pit bull assault that left some other guy critically injured in Arlington closing month, police stated.

Eric Moten, 31, faces a criminal fee of assault via dog leading to critical physically damage, in step with Arlington police. He used to be situated on Wednesday and booked into the Tarrant County prison, the place his bond used to be set at $10,000.

Arlington officers stated the sufferer, known as Terrance Marshall, used to be attacked via canines at an condo advanced on Ridgeglen Drive on Feb. 12. City officers stated he used to be taken to a space health center with accidents that had been critical however no longer life-threatening, in step with the police document.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Marshall instructed police he had long past outdoor to test the elements when he used to be attacked via 5 pitbulls.

A witness referred to as 911 and instructed police who the canines belonged to, noting that the canines had been "always in the courtyard unsecured."

Marshall used to be taken to a health center the place he used to be handled for a two-inch lower on his arm that went to the bone, extra cuts to his arm and head, a puncture wound on his nostril and more than a few punctures to his toes.

He needed to obtain 79 stitches to his wounds.

According to the warrant, Moten in December used to be cited for leaving his canines in vacant flats, which they destroyed. Also in December, certainly one of his canines bit any person at his condo advanced, the warrant stated.

WFAA spoke with Marshall, who defined what took place.

“I walked outside and the dogs were barking … normally they bark and just go about their business,” Marshall stated. “But the owner of the dog ran toward me to grab the dog that was walking toward me. Apparently, they took that as a threat and that’s when all of them rushed me.”

Marshall instructed WFAA that once the canines rushed him, one dog used to be biting his arm and he hit that dog within the jaw. Another dog grabbed him at the ear, and two different canines bit thru his paintings boots, one on each and every leg. And then some other dog bit him at the again of the top, leaving a large gash, Marshall stated.