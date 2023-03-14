Arlington program discourages giving money to panhandlers

New indicators can be positioned at 3 high-traffic intersections to cope with panhandling considerations.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Through a brand new program, the City of Arlington desires citizens and guests to know that it is k to say “no” to panhandlers across the town.

- Advertisement - And that is precisely what is revealed on new indicators at busy intersections.

City leaders authorized a pilot program with indicators discouraging giving money to panhandlers.

The program comes to huge indicators at 3 high-traffic intersections. The indicators additionally inspire other people to donate to the Arlington homeless services as an alternative of giving money to panhandlers in the street.

- Advertisement - The indicators are situated on the intersections of Interstate 20 and Bowen Road, Interstate 30 and Collins Street, and Division and Collins streets.

Arlington police imagine in some instances giving money to other people in the street continuously helps drug and alcohol addictions, even though the legislation enforcement company understands that would possibly not all the time be the case. According to police, research have discovered that lower than 10% of homeless other people in reality take part in panhandle task.

The City of Arlington began the program now not most effective to cope with public protection considerations about panhandling, however to additionally lift consciousness of about assets to be had to homeless other people, together with refuge services and products and organizations already providing assist like Salvation Army, Arlington Life Shelter and Safe Haven of Tarrant County.

- Advertisement - The indicators also are in position to support the security of citizens and guests via discouraging panhandlers from strolling in site visitors to ask for money from drivers.

The new indicators come after Arlington police began tracking site visitors cameras in January at 9 intersections focused via panhandlers. City leaders also are taking a look at making improvements to the design infrastructure at intersections that might additionally discourage other people from staging at medians with excessive site visitors counts.

There also are tasks deliberate for intersections at Matlock and Sublett roads and Randol Mill Road and Green Oaks Boulevard.