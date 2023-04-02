Arlington planning transit system amid massive growth

As the realm round AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Field continues to hugely develop — so does the visitors.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The town of Arlington is planning a mass transit system to ease travels from the downtown spaces of Dallas and Fort Worth.

Mayor Jim Ross instructed WFAA the town is having a look at each long-term and non permanent plans.

“I’m convinced we have to have some high-speed rail or something similar in fashion that helps us with the ingress and egress of people coming in and out of Arlington,” stated Ross.

The town’s leisure district was once a scorching spot for each baseball and Taylor Swift lovers over the weekend.

The Texas Rangers has video games at Globe Life Field Saturday afternoon and Sunday night, and track sensation Taylor Swift is appearing for 3 nights at AT&T Stadium. The XFL's Arlington Renegades additionally had a recreation scheduled for Friday night time at Choctaw Stadium.

Rangers fan Isaiah Graham-Mobley stated he loves spending time in Arlington.

“It’s a wonderful area definitely growing I believe,” stated Graham-Mobley.

As the town continues to develop, so does the visitors. As a consequence, the ones heading all the way down to the leisure district are actually hitting the roads a bit of previous.

Ross is hoping that long term mass transportation techniques will lend a hand ease go back and forth burdens.

“It’s significantly essential that persons are ready to get out and in of our leisure District in a speedy, protected method,” the mayor stated.

He stated the speculation has been within the works for a couple of years now, however that they’re after all making headway within the town’s five-to-10-year mass transportation plan.

“It doesn’t happen overnight it’s a very costly project and we’re just now finishing the environmental phases of that project.”

The thought turns out to sit down neatly with the ones making the shuttle from different towns.

“From an environmental perspective it makes so much sense,” stated Tina Zawadzki, who made it out to look Taylor Swift carry out Saturday night, in conjunction with her buddy Adriana White.

“That would be wonderful because usually we have to hire someone to bring us over to be able to jump on mass transit and get there in 20 to 30 minutes. That would be amazing,” stated White.

Ross additionally instructed WFAA that he’s proud of how the town is recently dealing with the inflow of folks this weekend.

“I’m very pleased with how we arrange the visitors problems right here in Arlington. During giant occasions we’ve got an incredible visitors keep watch over heart. We have numerous boots at the floor serving to the intersections in the market,” Ross stated.