Arkansas moves to Sweet 16 with win over Kansas

Even even though it appears like the thrill has simply begun, it is already nearly over.

The 2023 NCAA Tournament ends its keep in Des Moines on Saturday with two video games with spots within the Sweet 16 at the line. Up first, top-seeded Kansas will tackle 8-seed Arkansas at 4:15 p.m. Then in a while after that recreation wraps up, second-seeded Texas will attempt to punch their price ticket to the following spherical towards 10-seed Penn State.

Remember to keep watch over this are living weblog for all of the newest news and data from are living within Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday.

We’ve were given a recreation brewing

Penn State, which has trailed nearly all the recreation, is at the verge of taking over. They’re down simply 4 issues, 55-51, with over six mins to play.

Buckle up, reason we can have any other thrilling end in retailer.

Back underway in Des Moines

The ultimate 20 mins of basketball for the metro’s position within the 2023 NCAA Tournament has begun.

HALFTIME: Texas 31, Penn State 23

Marcus Carr drills a bucket on the buzzer to lengthen the lead for the Longhorns. He’s were given 4 issues at the evening. Senior middle Dylan Disu is the main scorer for Texas with 10 issues.

Senior guard Camern Wynter leads Penn State with 10 issues on the wreck.

The Nittany Lions were given to this recreation through dominating from past the arc on Thursday. But this night, they are capturing simply 15% from lengthy vary going 2-of-13 from deep.

Penn State and Texas beginning now

The ultimate recreation of the 2023 NCAA Tournament within Wells Fargo Arena is underway.

Sweet for the Razorbacks

Arkansas is shifting on.

The Razorbacks bounced protecting nationwide champion Kansas from the NCAA Tournament with a 72-71 victory Friday in the second one spherical.

Arkansas now has made the Sweet 16 in 3 consecutive years.

Kansas, taking part in with out trainer Bill Self as he recuperates from a middle process, led for many of the recreation, however had been overtaken past due through Arkansas and had been not able to fit them basket for basket down the stretch.

Ricky Council IV was once large for the Razorbacks, completing with 21 issues and getting Arkansas over the hump within the ultimate mins.

More to come from this recreation – and we have were given any other on faucet with Penn State and Texas able to pass.

– Travis Hines

At the part

A spirited first part comes to an finish with No. 1 Kansas main No. 8 Arkansas, 35-27, on the wreck.

Jalen Wilson leads the way in which for the Jayhawks with 9 issues whilst Ricky Council IV leads the Razorbacks with 10 issues.

Kansas is capturing 50 % from the ground. Arkansas is capturing 35 % from the ground and is 1-9 from 3-point vary.

At past due part building was once Kansas level guard Dajuan Harris, Jr. leaving the sport with an obvious ankle harm after he landed awkwardly close to photographers at the baseline. He had 4 issues, 3 rebounds and 4 assists whilst directing the Jayhawk offense at a top degree earlier than the harm.

It’s unclear if Harris will go back for the second one part, however he headed into the locker room early earlier than the wreck.

– Travis Hines

We’re getting underway

The moment spherical of the NCAA Tournament is ready to start at Wells Fargo Arena with No. 1 Kansas and No. 8 Arkansas set to tipoff.

This recreation figures to be a struggle between Kansas’ ability and enjoy towards Arkansas’ period and athleticism. Both groups have loved contemporary match good fortune with the Jayhawks the protecting nationwide champs whilst the Razorbacks were to back-to-back Elite 8s.

Kansas is with out trainer Bill Self, who will omit fifth-straight recreation after present process a middle process ultimate week.

– Travis Hines

Former VP Mike Pence to attend Kansas vs. Arkansas recreation

Pence was once on the town already for a international coverage discussion board and made up our minds to soak up some March Madness whilst he was once right here.

In an interview with the Des Moines Register, former Vice President Mike Pence mentioned he was once making plans to pass watch the Kansas vs. Arkansas recreation Saturday afternoon. But his home-state, top-seeded Boilermakers misplaced to 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson University Friday.

“My son and daughter-in-law are Purdue graduates,” mentioned Pence, a former governor of Indiana. “Our hearts were broken last night. But I’ve gotta give that Iowa coach of FDU all the credit in the world. I’m gonna be watching that team the rest of the tournament.”

Fairleigh Dickinson’s trainer, Tobin Anderson, is a local of Truro, Iowa.

“It’s gonna be a good game. It’ll be a real good game,” Pence mentioned of Saturday’s matchup in Des Moines.

“But yeah, no, we were –” he mentioned earlier than respiring a deep sigh. (*16*)

Famous faces flip their eyes to Des Moines

March Madness at all times brings out celebrities and different well-known people placing their consideration at the Tournament. Just this weekend in Des Moines we have noticed Ving Rhames, Dallas Clark and Vice President Kamala Harris display up at Wells Fargo Arena.

There’s nonetheless two extra video games on faucet too, so who is aware of who else may display up as of late.

Who will have to Iowans root for?

Well, if you are partial to Iowa, Iowa State or Drake’s males’s basketball groups, your March were given much more miserable this weekend. All 3 groups had been bounced from the outlet spherical of the Tournament between Thursday and Friday.

But concern now not, there are nonetheless a number of different thrilling groups to undertake as your individual for the rest of the Tournament. Why now not soak up the flag for one of the most 4 groups nonetheless competing right here within the metro?

Travis Hines took a have a look at who the following logical group for Iowans to root for is. The solution would possibly marvel y’all.