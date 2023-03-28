Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor makes her relationship with Rohan Thakkar official? Here’s all about her beau

Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor is well known within the leisure business in spite of no longer being an actor. She is a social media influencer manages to stay within the news. Anshula stocks her footage on her account incessantly advocates frame positivity. Wellthis time she has made headlines for her relationship standing with screenwriter Rohan Thakkar. She made her relationship with her boyfriend public by means of sharing a romantic photograph on social media. This no longer best made her closed as soon as glad however her fans netizens also are cheerful. Scroll right down to learn extra about her beau.

On MondayAnshula Kapoor made her relationship with her boyfriend Rohan Thakkar professional on The attractiveness shared a romantic photograph with her beau on her deal with captioned it 366. Apparentlyshe celebrated 12 months of her relationship within the Maldives as she tagged the positioning Kuda Villingili. In the picturethe couple smiled taking a look at every different within an infinity pool with sundown within the backdrop. She collaborated it with Rohan Thakkar captioned it 366 with white middle emoji.

As quickly as she dropped the dreamy sundown image folks showered love congratulated the brand new couple within the remark segment. Her circle of relatives membersclose friendspeople from the movie business flooded the remark segment underneath her photograph. Producer Rhea Kapoor who occurs to be her cousin commented cuties whilst Anshula’s step sisters Janhvi Kapoor Khushi Kapoor despatched purple middle emojis. Maheep Kapoor additionally commented cuties. Not simply her pals households her fanatics additionally poured in love on their image. One consumer commented “Dear AnshulaI’m happy for you as I have never seen sooo happy with a guy. God bless you both.”

Anshula is the daughter of Boney Kapoor with his first spouse Mona Shourie Kapoor who died in 2012. She stocks an excellent bond with her step sisters Janhvi Khushi they’re incessantly noticed chilling in combination. On the opposite handRohan Thakkar is a screenwriter to his credithe wrote the screenplay for a brief movie titled The Novelist. He graduated from FLAMES UniversityPunestudied grasp of good arts in screenwriting at New York Film AcademyLos Angeles.

