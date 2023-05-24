Arizona man from Nigeria romance scammed $3M from ‘preyed upon’ women, feds say





An Arizona man originally from Nigeria has been charged with federal crimes related to a romance scam that allegedly defrauded victims of millions of dollars. Kingsley Ibhadore is accused of conspiracy, transactional money laundering, and false use of a passport. He received nearly $3 million in the scam, and authorities suspect there may be additional victims out there. Ibhadore allegedly established multiple bank accounts in the US under various aliases and used Match.com and OurTime.com to find vulnerable victims in their 50s and 60s. Romance scam victims reported about $1 billion in losses in 2021 alone, according to the FBI. The best way to avoid being scammed is to be aware of the red flags, such as being asked for money or gift cards or falling for someone who seems too good to be true.

