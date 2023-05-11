Thursday, May 11, 2023
type here...
florida-news

Arizona man accused of committing sexual act near high school rowing competition

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Arizona man accused of committing sexual act near high school rowing competition


TEMPE, Ariz.New details surrounding the arrest of a man for allegedly committing a sexual act at the Tempe Town Lake area on Mar. 5 have been released.

- Advertisement -

According to court documents, 30-year-old Jonathen Baxter is accused of public sexual indecency in connection with the incident, which happened during the afternoon hours of Mar. 5.

The documents provided a rather graphic description of the alleged act, with investigators saying that Baxter admitted to officers that he was committing a sexual act on himself, while laying on the grass about 10 to 15 feet behind the pop-up canopies set up for a high school-age rowing competition for high school girls.

- Advertisement -

Map of the Tempe Town Lake area:

- Advertisement -

A number of witnesses, according to investigators, said they saw actions indicative of Baxter committing a sexual act on himself, even though the Baxter’s private parts were not seen.

“Multiple minors from the competition witnesses Jonathen,” read a portion of the court documents.

Baxter, according to the court documents, has a criminal history that includes a prior conviction for public sexual indecency and a prior arrest indecent exposure. A judge has set bail at $10,000, and should Baxter make bail, he will be subjected to house arrest. Among other restrictions, Baxter will not be allowed to have any contact with minors, with no exceptions.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Baxter on Mar. 15.

Previous article
Scott Smith prescribed ketamine nationally from home. DEA shut it down.
Next article
Packers’ Jordan Love exudes confidence and growth as Green Bay’s new starting QB after Aaron Rodgers trade

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks