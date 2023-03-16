Arizona, Arizona State presidents downplay role in Big 12 expansion as Pac-12 negotiations remain ongoing

(*12*)

School presidents from each Arizona and Arizona State have rebuffed hobby in a possible transfer to the Big 12 in their first public statements at the subject as contentious Pac-12 media rights negotiations remain ongoing. Talked has received steam during the last a number of weeks that the Big 12 is able to pounce at the “Four Corner” faculties — Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah — if the Pac-12’s deal is underwhelming.

“There have been no discussions with the Big 12 Conference on moving,” Arizona State president Michael Crow advised The State Press. “I mean, there’s been discussions between everyone everywhere on all things related to where our conference is going and where stuff’s going to end up and what’s happening. We are committed to the Pac-12.”

The commentary comes as the Pac-12 fights via tough media rights negotiations. CBS and FOX have reportedly pulled out of negotiations. Apple TV+ and Amazon have emerged as attainable streaming companions, however the degree of hobby is unclear. ESPN stays engaged however it is unclear what quantity the Pac-12 may just be expecting from the linear supplier.

“It’s heavily dependent on [commissioner George Kliavkoff] and his team negotiating a good media deal for us to stay competitive,” Arizona president Robert Robbins advised the San Jose Mercury News. “I don’t think anyone wants to leave. Why would you move for a couple million dollars a year more?”

Of path, the gaps between the have and have-not meetings in school soccer keep growing. The Big Ten signed a freelance with CBS, FOX and NBC that pays faculties a median of $75 million according to season in tv income on my own. The Big 12 signed a freelance extension with ESPN and FOX this is anticipated to will pay faculties simply shy of $32 million according to 12 months. The ACC’s deal, for comparability, will pay out simplest $17 million according to college and runs via 2036.

Crow advised The State Press that the Pac-12 is just about achieving a deal, and plenty of across the league establish March as a key window to achieve a take care of only one 12 months closing till the present Pac-12 media contract expires. Multiple stories word the Big 12 believes that if it could actually persuade one college to enroll in the league, the 3 others would practice to protected their long-term long run.

During the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Kansas City, Missouri, high-profile Big 12 coaches like Kansas trainer Bill Self and Kansas State trainer Jerome Tang spoke brazenly about including the “Four Corner” faculties.

“I’ve always thought the Arizona schools, Colorado and Utah are a natural fit for us,” Tang stated. “Who doesn’t want to visit Arizona?”