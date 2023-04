An argument at a taco stand Friday evening escalated and led to an allegedly intoxicated man getting chased and shot in his arm in north Houston, police stated.

The altercation started round 11:30 p.m. at the taco stand at West Rittenhouse and North Lane, Houston police Lt. Ronnie Wilkins stated.

Witnesses instructed responding officials that the sufferer approached the taco stand and "appeared to be intoxicated," in accordance to Wilkins. At the taco stand already, was once a bunch of other people "minding their own business" and consuming tacos, he added. Somehow, the sufferer and the gang were given right into a war of words. "We don't know what really occurred right there," Wilkins mentioned. The individual working the taco stand instructed police he noticed the sufferer strolling down the road when one of the most folks he was once arguing with adopted him and shot round 12 rounds in his path. After being shot in the arm, which in the long run traveled into his torso, the man stumbled into anyone's yard for help, Wilkins stated. By the time police arrived, the suspects had left in perhaps an "older white Tahoe," he stated. The man is predicted to reside, in accordance to Wilkins.





