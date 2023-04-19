Arcadia pastor offers forgiveness for suspect in church burglary

ARCADIA, Fla. — A spot of worship changed into a criminal offense scene over the weekend.

Someone broke into and burglarized the Church of God in Arcadia. It’s meant to be the place you move for safe haven, however one individual took it too some distance.

“We’re here to help,” Pastor Nathan Headrick mentioned. “That’s what a church is for, but we have to be approached to give the help.”

If you stroll at the back of the church, you’ll be able to see many of the home windows have blinds. The exception is the elementary-school study room, which the suspect broke into by way of smashing the glass. The burglar stole a printer however left at the back of a crucial piece of proof — a screwdriver in the sand outdoor the damaged window.

“If this person would have came to me and said, ‘Hey, Pastor, I’m down on my luck. I need a printer,’ let’s go get you a printer at a pawn shop,” the pastor mentioned. “They’ll do good to get $20 for it. I’d rather give them the $20 and get to the root of the issue than for them to bash out the window and take something.”

After the pastor wrapped his head round what had came about, he made up our minds to provide the individual grace by way of providing to deal with issues with out police if the individual accountable comes ahead.

“If the person will come to us, I don’t even care about the printer,” Headrick mentioned. “Just come to us. If you’ve pawned the printer already, just come to me, and we’ll work on the window. And we’ll work on underlying stuff. Yes, we can put people in jail all day long. That fixes a symptom. Let’s find out what the main issue is, and as people of God, we forgive. We believe in restoration, but part of that is you have to take responsibility for your actions in order to get to where you need to get to.”