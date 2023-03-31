Approximately 53,000 hoverboards recalled over fire risks after 2 deaths

“Safety and quality … is our top priority,” the corporate, Jetson, stated.

After two deaths, roughly 53,000 hoverboards are being recalled because of fire risks, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) stated Thursday.

The voluntary recall affects positive Jetson Rogue self-balancing scooters — sometimes called hoverboards — that have been bought at Target and at the corporate’s web site.

- Advertisement -

CPSC stated a 10-year-old lady and her 15-year-old sister died from an April 2022 fire in Hellertown, Pennsylvania. Local officers made up our minds {that a} 42-volt Jetson Rogue was once the purpose of beginning of the fire, consistent with a news free up from CPSC, which additionally stated “the cause of the fire was undetermined.”

Jetson Electric Bikes remembers 42-Volt Rogue Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards because of fire danger. CPSC

- Advertisement -

But the company stated the lithium-ion battery packs within the hoverboards can overheat, posing a fire danger. CPSC additionally stated it was once conscious about different stories of the recalled scooters “burning, sparking or melting, several of which involved reports of flames.”

CPSC recommended customers to “immediately” prevent the use of and forestall charging the recalled 42-volt model of the self-balancing scooters and speak to Jetson for a complete refund.

In a observation, Jetson stated the voluntary recall was once “out of an abundance of caution.”

- Advertisement -

“The safety and quality of all our products is our top priority,” the corporate stated, “and our team is committed to ensuring our products meet all industry standards and regulatory requirements.”