Apartment fire on Forest Lane in Dallas, Texas







DALLAS — Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) shall be investigating the reason for an condo fire in Northeast Dallas on Monday morning. Officials say 16 citizens have been displaced consequently.

According to DFR, gadgets have been assigned to a 911 name a couple of fire on the Forestwood on the Creek Apartments on Forest Lane. They have been dispatched to the scene round 5 a.m.

When the primary DFR gadgets arrived, officers say there have been flames coming in the course of the roof of the condo construction.

Firefighters asked a 2nd alarm and went to position out the fire. They used aerial ladders and difficult strains to take out one of the crucial flames. The relaxation used to be extinguished after firefighters were given within some portions of the construction.

According to officers, 8 residences have been closely broken, however all of the 12-unit construction is now not secure to are living in. They say the citizens which are displaced are getting assist from the American Red Cross.

Officials say one resident used to be taken to a medical institution for "undisclosed medical reasons." A firefighter used to be additionally hospitalized for a minor harm right through overhaul operations. Both are anticipated to be OK.





