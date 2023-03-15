Antonio Brown retires from football and becomes a part owner of NAL team Albany Empire

- Advertisement -

Antonio Brown says he is retiring as a participant to grow to be part owner of the Albany Empire, a National Arena League (NAL) team that his father used to play for.

The Super Bowl LV champion (2020) is formally calling time on his 11-year NFL occupation this week, in keeping with MLFootball, having final performed within the league in January 2022, when he stripped off his Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform ahead of operating off the sector all the way through a sport in opposition to the New York Jets.

The 34-year-old former vast receiver is now targeted at the Empire – a the Arena team his father, ‘Touchdown’ Eddie, performed for from 1994-2003.

Eddie, who used to be named the most efficient participant within the league’s historical past again in 2006, has been a member of the Arena Football League (AFL) Hall of Fame since 2011.

On Wednesday, Brown took to social media, sharing an emotional post to verify that purchased a stake within the Empire, which in the past ceased all operations after the AFL filed for chapter in 2019. The Empire at the moment are part of the NAL since 2021.

Retired NFL vast receiver Antonio Brown (R) is now a part owner of Albany Empire, of the ASL

Brown, 34, final performed an NFL sport in January 2022, when he stripped of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform ahead of operating off the sector in opposition to the New York Jets

‘Albany NY used to be Always A Special Place For me And my FAMILY,’ the ex-Buccaneers, Patriots, Raiders and Steelers participant tweeted along a adolescence picture of himself and his siblings at an Albany Firebirds sport from again within the day – the team’s outdated identify.

Eddie may be now a part of his son’s newest funding and will function the Empire’s vp of football operations.

According to TMZ Sports, the partial acquire of the team used to be carried out somewhat temporarily after ‘a few social media interactions and telephone calls.’

In true ‘AB’ model, Brown used to be formally offered as a part owner of the team at a press convention on Thursday whilst dressed in a standout, white fur coat.

The newly retired NFL participant printed that he is ‘excited and thankful to be a part of the Albany Empire.’

‘I grew up right here as a little child, staring at my dad achieve success and simply staring at this development simply being erupt,’ Brown added. ‘As a child, the face portray on the stadiums. All the little commodities that made this town as a unit.’

‘So for me, it is a family-oriented town like Albany, being right here with my dad, my children and simply giving the group and the gamers alternative to are living out their desires. So for me, it used to be simple.’

Brown is assumed to have a imaginative and prescient that gels neatly with Empire majority owner Mike Kwarta, and will lend a hand extend media protection and promotion for the team.

Between 2010 and 2021, Brown’s time within the NFL wasn’t brief of each, good fortune and controversy, on and off the sector.

He wrapped up his occupation with greater than 900 receptions and 12,000 receiving yards to his identify, in addition to 83 touchdowns and seven Pro Bowl nominations.