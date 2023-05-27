Antonio Brown possibly drawing NFL interest, plus seven teams that will make playoffs after missing out in ’22





It's a joyous day as a result of it's Friday ahead of a vacation weekend!

1. Today’s podcast: Two winners and a loser. In lately’s podcast, we attempted one thing other since it is the Friday ahead of a vacation weekend. Host Katie Mox indexed 3 teams, and Will Brinson and John Breech picked two teams every to make it to the playoffs in 2023. The teams incorporated Colts, Texans, Panthers; Jets, Bears, Falcons; and Browns, Broncos, Raiders. Brinson selected Texans, Panthers, Falcons, Raiders, whilst Breech selected Texans, Panthers, Bears, Broncos. Find out why through paying attention to the podcast right here or looking at the display on YouTube through clicking right here.

2. Seven teams to make playoffs in 2023 after missing out in 2022. Every 12 months, there are a couple of new teams in the NFL playoffs, and simply because your group used to be dangerous final 12 months doesn’t suggest they may be able to’t make the playoffs this 12 months. Will Brinson created a listing of seven non-playoff teams from 2022 that may just make it to the postseason in 2023. Four of the teams from his listing are Jets, Broncos, Lions, and Falcons. Check out the total listing right here.

3. Ranking the most efficient new QB-WR duos in the NFL. With many new QB-WR pairs enjoying in combination for the primary time this 12 months, Jeff Kerr from CBSSports.com took the accountability to rank the highest 5 duos, together with Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson, Dak Prescott and Brandin Cooks, Trevor Lawrence and Calvin Ridley, Justin Fields and D.J. Moore, and Lamar Jackson and Odell Beckham Jr. Find out extra concerning the duos and their doable through clicking right here.

4. Antonio Brown returning to soccer on Saturday; agent says NFL teams have an interest in him. Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown is making plans to go back to soccer this weekend through enjoying with the Albany Empire in the National Arena League, and it sort of feels like he is interested by it. Brown’s agent additionally discussed that the receiver is receiving “genuine” hobby from NFL teams and is “exploring the right fit.” Read extra about Brown’s go back and long run possibilities right here.

