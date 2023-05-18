Antonio Brown might be coming out of retirement for one game, but not in the NFL

Antonio Brown, the former NFL receiver, is making plans to go back to the recreation after virtually 18 months. Brown now owns the Albany Empire of the National Arena League and he has introduced that he’ll be taking part in no less than one recreation this yr both on May 27 or June 17. Brown’s claims of signing with the Ravens by no means materialized, so it stays to be noticed how this may play out.

Creating controversy has at all times adopted Brown, and his possession of the area league crew has not been other. Although Brown purchased the Albany Empire in March, his tenure as proprietor has been a crisis. According to more than one stories, avid gamers and team of workers had been not being paid as not too long ago as overdue April, which made the crew’s former head trainer Damon Ware depart Empire over neglected bills.

The crew claims that the neglected bills had been because of a metamorphosis in payroll processors that took place after Brown bought the franchise. In an interview on May 3, Brown stated that everybody have been paid what they’re owed.

It seems that Brown’s go back to the box is financially motivated. According to WNYT, Brown is hoping to promote upwards of 10,000 tickets for the recreation he performs in, which is easily above the crew’s moderate attendance of 2,500. Apparently, Brown may be hoping that Cam Newton will sign up for him in “some capacity” with the Empire, even if he did not point out if that may be as a participant or conceivable part-owner.

Brown’s crew is recently 1-3 on the season, placing them in a tie for closing position in the seven-team NAL. If the seven-time Pro Bowler finally ends up taking part in on May 27, that recreation will kickoff in opposition to the Fayetteville Mustangs at 7 p.m. ET in Albany. If he waits till June 17, that recreation will come in opposition to the Jacksonville Sharks and also will kick off at 7 p.m ET in Albany.

NAL commissioner Chris Siegfried advised TMZ that the league has no regulations in opposition to an proprietor taking part in for the crew he owns. Brown has not performed in the NFL since storming off the box shirtless at MetLife Stadium right through the Buccaneers’ 28-24 win over the Jets in Week 17 of the 2021 season.