Antisemitic flyers distributed in West Palm Beach, Florida, neighborhood





Click the video participant above to your WPBF 25 News Saturday HeadlinesMore than 50 antisemitic flyers have been distributed in a West Palm Beach neighborhood Sunday afternoon, which is the second one time hateful messages were distributed in this neighborhood in not up to two months.Five folks face a couple of citations for the antisemitic messages distributed on Sunday. People in this neighborhood in the northeast segment of West Palm Beach say they have been surprised and appalled to peer those antisemitic, hate-filled messages.”It was disgusting, it was vile, it was clearly antisemitic, clearly has no place in the Old Northwood neighborhood. It’s not what we’re about in this neighborhood and it’s not what we stand for,” said Kathy.”It is outrageous to suppose that any individual in the market goes to head in the market and throw issues and take a look at to ship a hateful message,” stated Victor Alcantara.The flyers got here in plastic luggage, weighed down by way of pellets. Among the hate-filled messages have been statements in opposition to a proposed invoice to amplify hate-crime consequences in Florida. Police say the 5 males who did this used a U-Haul pickup truck. They have been all discovered and all have gained a couple of citations, together with for littering and pedestrian violations.Investigators say the lads additionally yelled racial slurs on the officials as they have been receiving citations.Related: Man accused of leaving antisemitic flyers in Palm Beach County yards cannot to find an legal professional to take the case”We certainly have no place for hate in West Palm Beach,” stated Mike Jachles, the general public information officer with the West Palm Beach Police Department. “This is a welcoming city. It’s a diverse city and the message is if they want to do something like this do it somewhere else or don’t do it at all actually, so we will enforce the laws that are on the books.” The males who gained citations are 60-year-old David Young Kim of West Palm Beach, 40-year-old Jon Eugene Minadeo of West Palm Beach, 57-year-old Jeffrey Kidder Allen of Wisconsin, 46-year-old Brian Keith Hulliger of Bradenton and 33-year-old Nicholas Allen Bysheim of Maryland. Kim and Minadeo don’t reside in the Old Northwood neighborhood.The West Palm Beach Police Department says they may be capable of give the lads accountable extra citations if extra folks right here in the Old Northwood neighborhood come ahead and inform the dep. what they know. The division may also be reached at 561-822-1900.The West Palm Beach Police Department is operating with the Palm Beach County state legal professional in this investigation.Related: Palm Beach County state legal professional recordsdata fees in opposition to Maryland guy who allegedly distributed antisemitic fabrics

