Anti-Semitic reports rise in Texas, but El Paso sees no reported incidents

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — The Anti-Defamation League’s recent audit discovered anti-Semitic incidents are up national through 36 p.c from 2021 to 2022.

The file used to be launched days forward of the Holocaust Days of Remembrance.

- Advertisement -

Texas is without doubt one of the most sensible 5 states with probably the most reported circumstances of antisemitism.

That knowledge brought about ABC-7 to invite the El Paso FBI place of work if this is being mirrored in the community.

“El Paso has been very low in numbers compared to the rest of the state,” stated FBI El Paso spokeswoman Jeanette Harper. “We do have some reports (of hate crime), but … it’s really not a lot.”

- Advertisement -

In 2021, there have been 5 incidents of hate crime reported to each the El Paso County Sheriff and the police division.

None of the incidents had been concentrated on the Jewish neighborhood.

Harper stated anti-Semitic incidents has been reported to El Paso government in the previous, but they are no longer not unusual and, much more likely, no longer reported in any respect.

- Advertisement -

“I think it’s more of a lack of reporting in the El Paso area,” Harper stated. “Some individuals feel that they may not trust law enforcement. … But just rest assured that the FBI look(s) at everything. We look at all the facts. We will treat everything with utmost priority if there is a report to us.”

The FBI turns over the result of the investigation to the U.S. Department of Justice, which makes a decision whether or not to prosecute.

If you witness a hate crime, or are a sufferer, the FBI urges you to file it.

You can report reports at tips.FBI.gov, or through calling the native FBI place of work at 915-832-5000. You can file anonymously at 800-Call-FBI.