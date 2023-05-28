Anthony Rizzo neck injury: Yankees first baseman leaves game early after tangling with Fernando Tatis Jr.

Anthony Rizzo, the Yankees’ first baseman, suffered an obvious damage all over New York’s Sunday game in opposition to the San Diego Padres (GameTracker) within the best of the 6th inning. Rizzo gave the impression to injure his proper wrist as he tried to tag Fernando Tatis Jr. out at first base on a a success inning-ending pickoff. However, it used to be later introduced by means of the Yankees that Rizzo had left the game for precautionary causes after injuring his neck, regardless of losing his glove and stumbling ahead earlier than happening on one knee. The specifics of the neck damage and whether or not Rizzo might be sidelined don’t seem to be but recognized.

Here’s a take a look at the play in query:

Rizzo, elderly 33, were having an excellent season, batting .303/.376/.507 (143 OPS+) with 11 house runs and 31 runs batted in throughout his first 52 video games. He even controlled so as to add an RBI unmarried to his stats on Sunday earlier than leaving the game. According to Baseball Reference’s calculations, Rizzo’s contributions were price an estimated 1.7 Wins Above Replacement.

After Rizzo’s departure on Sunday, the Yankees shuffled their lineup. DJ LeMahieu moved to first base, Isiah Kiner-Falefa got here in from left box to take over on the scorching nook, and Greg Allen, not too long ago received from the Boston Red Sox, entered in left. Despite the shakeup, the Yankees held an 8-3 lead on the time, despite the fact that the Padres closed the distance within the 7th.

The Yankees have already been with out many key avid gamers, together with beginning catcher Jose Trevino, 3rd baseman Josh Donaldson, and outfielder Giancarlo Stanton, along beginning pitchers Carlos Rodón and Frankie Montas, and relievers Scott Effross, Ian Hamilton, Lou Trivino, Tommy Kahnle, and Jonathan Loáisiga. They lead the majors in days misplaced to damage this season, with virtually 700 already. The handiest different MLB workforce with over 600 days misplaced to damage is their New York friends, the Mets, in line with Spotrac’s knowledge.