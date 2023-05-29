Anthony Huber federal civil rights lawsuit permitted





A federal judge has granted permission for a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by the family of Anthony Huber against Kenosha law enforcement over the shooting by Kyle Rittenhouse during August 2020 protests. Huber was participating in a protest sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake when he was shot by Rittenhouse. Huber’s father alleges that Rittenhouse conspired with law enforcement to harm protestors. Judge Lynn Adelman dismissed motions seeking to dismiss the civil rights lawsuit, allowing the case against Rittenhouse and others to proceed. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages against Rittenhouse, police officers, and city officials. The family’s attorneys called the ruling a “momentous victory” and “one step closer to justice.”

