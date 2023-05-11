Anthony Davis injury update: Lakers star expected to play Game 6 vs. Warriors after blow to head, per report

Anthony Davis has performed an important function within the Los Angeles Lakers’ surprising postseason good fortune. He led the workforce with a dominant efficiency within the first-round collection in opposition to the Memphis Grizzlies and his rim coverage stifled the Golden State Warriors in maximum in their second-round collection. Therefore, this can be a massive aid for the Lakers that in accordance to Turner Sports’ Chris Haynes, they may be able to be expecting Davis to play in Game 6 in opposition to the Warriors on Friday, barring any setbacks.

In the fourth quarter of Game 5 on Wednesday, Davis was once hit within the head through the forearm of Warriors large guy Kevon Looney on a D’Angelo Russell layup strive. Davis had to go away the sport and in accordance to Haynes, wanted to be escorted away in a wheelchair for additional analysis.

The Lakers’ trainer Darvin Ham gave sure reviews after the sport however didn’t reveal any explicit information about Davis’ situation. “He took a shot to the head,” Ham stated. “He seems to be doing really good already. That’s where he’s at and the status of it right now.”

“I believe he’ll play [Friday],” Lakers guard Austin Reaves stated, in accordance to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. Davis reportedly felt “woozy” however was once no longer right away identified with a concussion. He was once to begin with evaluated at the workforce’s bench through athletic instructor Jon Ishop sooner than he went to the again of the world for additional clinical consideration. Davis’ oldsters visited him within the coaching room, as did Lakers govt Rob Pelinka and Davis’ agent, Rich Paul.

If Davis was once identified with a concussion, it will make his go back in time for Game 6 questionable, because the NBA has strict protocols. According to the league’s concussion protocol, a participant should be monitored for twenty-four hours for the evolution of signs, and the participant won’t start the return-to-participation exertion procedure till 24 hours after the injury. For a participant to go back from a concussion, explicit standards should be met, together with being with out concussion signs at relaxation, being evaluated through a doctor, and having finished the NBA return-to-participation exertion procedure effectively. At provide, the character of Davis’ injury has no longer been disclosed.