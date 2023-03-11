Another person arrested in North Texas fentanyl bust

An 18-year-old has been arrested in Flower Mound in connection to fentanyl trafficking in North Texas.

FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A 5th person has been arrested in 4 weeks attached to fentanyl trafficking in North Texas.

Federal officers introduced Friday that 18-year-old Stephen Paul Brinson, of Flower Mound, used to be arrested on Wednesday and charged with conspiracy to distribute a time table II managed substance.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Brinson provided fentanyl to 20-year-old Donovan Jude Andrews, an alleged Carrollton drug broker accused of capitalizing at the arrest of 2 fentanyl traffickers to market it fentanyl to minors.

Court paperwork state Andrews allegedly commented on an Instagram post saying the arrest of the 2 traffickers, Luis Navarrete and Magaly Cano, in early February 2023. Andrews is allegedly tied to no less than one juvenile fentanyl overdose, and Mr. Navarrete and Ms. Cano, at the side of their provider, Jason Villanueva, are allegedly tied to 10 others, the DOJ mentioned.

"In just four weeks, we have charged five adults accused of trafficking deadly fentanyl to children. The Justice Department will deploy every investigative technique, pursue every lead, and exhaust every legal avenue available to eradicate counterfeit fentanyl pills," mentioned U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton. "In the meantime, we urge the community to remind our young people: Any pill not prescribed by a doctor could be lethal. One pill can kill."

The DOJ mentioned legislation enforcement recognized Brinson in a while when they arrested Andrews and his juvenile driving force, recognized in court docket paperwork as “DC,” a Hebron highschool scholar who allegedly chauffeured the broker round in alternate for fentanyl tablets.

In DC’s telephone, DEA brokers discovered textual content messages figuring out the Instagram consumer “superstarxs” – later recognized as Brinson – as a “plug,” or supply, for fentanyl tablets, in line with a DOJ unlock. A couple of days later, some other younger lady additionally recognized Brinson, whom she known as “Steve-O,” because the “main plug” for fentanyl.

Law enforcement performed a seek warrant of Brinson's house in Flower Mound on March 8, the place they made touch with a 19-year-old it appears below the affect of fentanyl, DOJ officers mentioned. The youngster informed officials that there have been crushed-up fentanyl tablets close to the nightstand in the room and urged that Brinson had two safes in the bed room. Inside one of the crucial safes, Carrollton cops discovered a couple of baggage containing greater than 1,000 blue counterfeit M/30 tablets that box examined certain for fentanyl (pictured beneath).

Officers additionally discovered a virtual scale lined in drug residue, small drug baggies used for repackaging on the market, and bulk U.S. foreign money., federal officers mentioned.

Law enforcement noticed Brinson load a big bag into his Lexus and adopted him to a close-by automobile parking space, believed to be the place he continuously carried out drug transactions. Inside the auto, officials discovered an FN 5.7 pistol and an AR-15 platform rifle, the DOJ mentioned. A small dishevelled containing an M/30 tablet used to be additionally discovered in Brinson’s sock, in line with the DOJ.