Another mass killing in Serbia after deadly school shooting

BELGRADE, Serbia — At least 8 other people have been killed and 10 wounded overdue Thursday in a drive-by shooting in a the town on the subject of Belgrade, the second one such mass killing in Serbia in two days, state tv reported.

The attacker used an automated weapon to shoot randomly at other people close to town of Mladenovac, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of the capital, the RTS file stated early Friday. Police have been in search of the 21-year-old suspect, who fled after the assault, the file stated.

No different main points have been instantly to be had, and police had now not issued any statements.

On Wednesday in Belgrade, a 13-year-old boy used his father’s weapons in a school shooting rampage that killed 8 of his schoolmates and a school guard. The bloodshed despatched shockwaves during the Balkan country unused to such mass murders.

Dozens of Serbian scholars, many dressed in black and wearing flora, paid silent homage Thursday to friends killed an afternoon previous.

The scholars crammed the streets across the school in central Belgrade as they streamed in from in all places town. Earlier, 1000’s had coated as much as lay flora, mild candles and go away toys to commemorate the 8 kids and a school guard who have been killed on Wednesday morning.

People cried and hugged outdoor the school as they stood in entrance of lots of flora, small teddy bears, football balls. A grey and red toy elephant was once positioned by way of the school fence along side messages of grief, and a woman’s ballet sneakers hung from the fence.

The Balkan country is suffering to return to phrases with what has took place. Though awash with guns left over from the wars of the Nineteen Nineties, mass shootings nonetheless were extraordinarily uncommon — and that is the primary school shooting in Serbia’s fashionable historical past.

The tragedy additionally sparked a debate concerning the normal state of the country following a long time of crises and conflicts whose aftermath have created a state of everlasting lack of confidence and instability, along side deep political divisions.

Authorities on Thursday moved to spice up gun keep watch over, as police suggested electorate to fasten up their weapons and stay them secure, clear of kids.

Police have stated that the teenager used his father’s weapons to hold out the assault. He had deliberate it for a month, drew sketches of study rooms and made lists of the kids he deliberate to kill, police stated on Wednesday.

The boy, who had visited shooting levels together with his father and it sounds as if had the code to his father’s secure, took two weapons from the secure the place they have been saved in conjunction with the bullets, police stated on Wednesday.

“The Ministry of Interior is appealing to all gun owners to store their guns with care, locked up in safes or closets so they are out of reach of others, particularly children,” police stated in a remark that still introduced tightened controls on gun homeowners in the long run.

The shooting on Wednesday morning in Vladislav Ribnikar number one school additionally left seven other people hospitalized — six kids and a trainer. One woman who was once shot in the top stays in a life-threatening situation, and a boy is in critical situation with spinal accidents, medical doctors stated on Thursday morning.

To lend a hand other people care for the tragedy, government introduced they have been putting in place a helpline. Hundreds responded a decision to donate blood for the wounded sufferers. A 3-day mourning length will start Friday morning.

Serbian lecturers’ unions introduced protests and moves to call for adjustments and warn a couple of disaster in the school device. Authorities shrugged off accountability, with some officers blaming Western affect relatively than a deep social disaster in the rustic.

The shooter, whom the police recognized as Kosta Kecmanovic, has now not given any reason for his movements.

Upon coming into his school, Kecmanovic first killed the guard and 3 scholars in the hallway. He then went to the historical past lecture room the place he shot the trainer earlier than turning his gun at the scholars.

Kecmanovic then unloaded the gun in the school backyard and known as the police himself, even supposing they’d already gained an alert from a school legitimate. When he known as, Kecmanovic informed responsibility officials he was once a “psychopath who needs to calm down,” police said.

Those killed were seven girls, one boy and the school security guard. One of the girls was a French citizen, France’s foreign ministry said.

Authorities have said that Kecmanovic is too young to be charged and tried. He has been placed in a mental institution while his father has been detained on suspicion of endangering public security because his son got hold of the guns.

“I think we are all guilty. I think each one of us has some responsibility, that we allowed some things we should not allow (to happen),” stated Zoran Sefik, a Belgrade resident, all over Wednesday night time’s vigil close to the school.

Jovan Lazovic, another Belgrade resident, said he was not surprised: “It was a matter of days when something like this could happen, having in mind what happening in the world and here,” he said.

Gun culture is widespread in Serbia and elsewhere in the Balkans: The region is among the top in Europe in the number of guns per capita. Guns are often fired into the air at celebrations and the cult of the warrior is part of national identity. Still, the last mass shooting was in 2013 when a war veteran killed 13 people in a central Serbian village.

Experts have repeatedly warned of the danger posed by the number of weapons in a highly divided country like Serbia, where convicted war criminals are glorified and violence against minority groups often goes unpunished. They also note that decades of instability stemming from the conflicts of the 1990s as well as ongoing economic hardship could trigger such outbursts.

“We have had too much violence for too long,” psychologist Zarko Trebjesanin told N1 television. “Children copy models. We need to eliminate negative models … and create a different system of values.”