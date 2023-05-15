Another Day for Rain Chances

The chance of extra showers and thunderstorms will proceed on Monday as a chilly entrance passes thru. However, rain chances are high that anticipated to lower on Tuesday and Wednesday because the entrance slips to the south of North Texas.

A more potent chilly entrance will in spite of everything arrive within the area against the tip of the week, which can put an finish to the energetic climate trend and produce cooler temperatures to the world by way of the weekend. Interestingly, subsequent Tuesday and Wednesday, there may well be thunderstorm possibilities within the space because of the dryline.

Here’s the most recent forecast:

MONDAY MORNING: Partly to most commonly cloudy with a 20% likelihood of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 68. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy and seasonable with a 50% likelihood of showers and thunderstorms. High: 83. Wind: W/NNW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a 20% likelihood of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 65. High: 81. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a 20% likelihood of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62. High: 82. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and heat with a 30% likelihood of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 65. High: 84. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and heat with a 40% likelihood of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 68. High: 84. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and moderately cooler. Low: 65. High: 79. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Low: 62. High: 81. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and heat. Low: 64. High: 83. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and heat. Low: 66. High: 85. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and heat. Low: 68. High: 64. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.