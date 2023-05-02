Another Boston team collapses at TD Garden, plus the Devils are fully back

This is a piece of writing model of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the final information to each day in sports activities. You can signal as much as get it to your inbox each and every weekday morning here.

Good morning to everybody however particularly to… JAMES HARDEN AND THE PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

- Advertisement -

No Joel Embiid? No drawback for James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers. They took Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals in opposition to the Boston Celtics, 119-115, in a stunner remaining night time. With Embiid out of the lineup, Harden picked up the slack and powered the 76ers to a victory in TD Garden with a game-high 45 issues, which tied his profession excessive for issues in one playoff recreation. Harden shot a blistering 50% from past the arc and plunged a three-point dagger into the Celtics with simply 8.4 seconds final in the fourth quarter. Please test the opt-in field to recognize that you simply want to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep a watch to your inbox. Sorry! There



