Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth was in the CIA

Brendan Whitworth labored for the CIA from 2001 to 2006. He’s no longer recently running there and his LinkedIn profile remains to be on-line, regardless of claims it was deleted.

Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth was the goal of anti-trans backlash on-line over the corporate’s contemporary Bud Light partnership with social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

- Advertisement - Mulvaney, who’s transgender and has publicly documented her enjoy transitioning on-line, posted a video on April 1 saying her partnership with Bud Light. On April 14 , Whitworth said in a statement the corporate “never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people.”

The identical day the commentary was printed, screenshots of Whitworth’s LinkedIn profile went viral. The screenshots display Whitworth’s paintings historical past, and spotlight a bit of his resume that says he labored for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

“Hey guys, I think I found the problem. The CEO of Budweiser is a CIA operative. No, really,” one tweet with 4 million perspectives says.

Hey guys, I feel I discovered the drawback. The CEO of Budweiser is a CIA operative. No, in reality. pic.twitter.com/nZOoKJoZZj — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 14, 2023

- Advertisement -

THE QUESTION

Did Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth paintings for the CIA?

THE SOURCES

- Advertisement -

THE ANSWER

Yes, Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth labored for the CIA.

WHAT WE FOUND

Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth was an operations officer with the CIA from 2001 to 2006, his LinkedIn profile says. As of April 17, the profile was nonetheless lively, regardless of false claims it was deleted “after his CIA connections were revealed.”

According to his profile, Whitworth “specialized in the recruitment and handling of human sources with access to vital intelligence that prevented and disrupted terrorist threats.” He was primarily based in Washington, D.C., Pakistan, Tunisia and Iraq.

Anheuser-Busch’s management website online additionally mentions Whitworth’s time running at the CIA.

“Drawing on his deep experience in the CPG industry and years in the Marine Corps and Central Intelligence Agency, Brendan has a unique perspective on our business and consumers,” the website says.

Whitworth additionally spoke to Fox Business in October 2022 about his time with the Marines and the CIA. He stated he was stationed in Baghdad when he made up our minds to use to Harvard’s industry faculty. Once he were given approved, he left the CIA to transport to Boston for college.