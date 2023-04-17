Monday, April 17, 2023
Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth was in the CIA

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Brendan Whitworth labored for the CIA from 2001 to 2006. He’s no longer recently running there and his LinkedIn profile remains to be on-line, regardless of claims it was deleted.

Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth was the goal of anti-trans backlash on-line over the corporate’s contemporary Bud Light partnership with social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney. 

Mulvaney, who’s transgender and has publicly documented her enjoy transitioning on-line, posted a video on April 1 saying her partnership with Bud Light. On April 14 , Whitworth said in a statement the corporate “never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people.” 

The identical day the commentary was printed, screenshots of Whitworth’s LinkedIn profile went viral. The screenshots display Whitworth’s paintings historical past, and spotlight a bit of his resume that says he labored for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

“Hey guys, I think I found the problem. The CEO of Budweiser is a CIA operative. No, really,” one tweet with 4 million perspectives says. 

THE QUESTION

Did Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth paintings for the CIA?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

This is true.

Yes, Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth labored for the CIA. 

WHAT WE FOUND

Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth was an operations officer with the CIA from 2001 to 2006, his LinkedIn profile says. As of April 17, the profile was nonetheless lively, regardless of false claims it was deleted “after his CIA connections were revealed.”

According to his profile, Whitworth “specialized in the recruitment and handling of human sources with access to vital intelligence that prevented and disrupted terrorist threats.” He was primarily based in Washington, D.C., Pakistan, Tunisia and Iraq. 

Anheuser-Busch’s management website online additionally mentions Whitworth’s time running at the CIA.

“Drawing on his deep experience in the CPG industry and years in the Marine Corps and Central Intelligence Agency, Brendan has a unique perspective on our business and consumers,” the website says.

Whitworth additionally spoke to Fox Business in October 2022 about his time with the Marines and the CIA. He stated he was stationed in Baghdad when he made up our minds to use to Harvard’s industry faculty. Once he were given approved, he left the CIA to transport to Boston for college. 

So, we will be able to VERIFY Whitworth was in the CIA, however he left the company in 2006.

The VERIFY staff works to split truth from fiction so as to perceive what is correct and false. Please believe subscribing to our day by day newsletter, text alerts and our YouTube channel. You too can observe us on Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. Learn More »

