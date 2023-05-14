Angels vs. Guardians odds, line, prediction, time: 2023 MLB picks, Sunday, May 14 best bets from proven model





The Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Guardians are set to stand off within the 3rd and ultimate recreation in their the most important American League sequence on (*14*), May 14th, at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The Angels (21-19) are entering this recreation with a document of 11-10 at the highway, having gained the primary recreation on Friday, May twelfth, with a rating of 5-4. The Guardians (18-21), who used a six-run rally to overcome the Angels 8-6 on Saturday, May thirteenth, have a house document of simply 8-12 thus far this season. The Guardians have misplaced six in their remaining ten video games, whilst the Angels have long past 5-5 throughout the similar duration.

The recreation is scheduled to start at 11:35 a.m. ET. The Angels lead the best-ever sequence 334-332, however the Guardians cling a 173-155 edge in video games performed at Cleveland. The cash line for the sport stands at -110 for each groups, and the over-under is ready at 8 runs. For extra information at the odds and making a bet guidelines, ensure to take a look at the MLB predictions and making a bet recommendation from SportsLine’s complicated laptop simulation model.

The Angels can be sending left-hander Patrick Sandoval (3-1, 3.41 ERA) to the mound. Sandoval has gained his remaining two choices, even though he’s coming off a no-decision in a 6-4 win over Houston on Monday. In 4 profession begins in opposition to the Guardians, he’s 1-1 with a three.20 ERA. Standing reverse him at the mound can be right-hander Tanner Bibee (1-1, 4.30 ERA). Bibee can be making his fourth get started this season and has pitched smartly in two of his 3 outings thus far.

To get a greater concept of the making a bet traces, developments, and predictions for this recreation, consult with SportsLine now.



