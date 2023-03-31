Angels vs. Athletics: TV channel, live stream, watch Shohei Ohtani on MLB Opening Day, prediction, time

Shohei Ohtani can be on the mound and within the lineup on 2023 MLB Opening Day because the Angels face the Athletics on Thursday evening. Ohtani is the Angels Opening Day starter for the second one 12 months in a row and is coming off his MVP efficiency for champion Japan within the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

The Angels are seeking to finish an eight-year postseason drought in 2023, a streak this is tied for the longest in baseball with the Detroit Tigers. The A’s, in the meantime, are in the second one 12 months of a deep rebuild and are projected to complete ultimate within the AL West.

Here’s the entirety to grasp concerning the A’s-Angels opener.

A’s vs. Angels on Opening Day

Time : 10:07 p.m. ET | Date : Thursday, March 30

: 10:07 p.m. ET | : Thursday, March 30 Location : Oakland Coliseum; Oakland

: Oakland Coliseum; Oakland Pitchers : Shohei Ohtani (LAA) vs. Kyle Muller (OAK)

: Shohei Ohtani (LAA) vs. Kyle Muller (OAK) Live move : fuboTV (take a look at without spending a dime) | TV channel : MLB Network, NBC Sports California (OAK), Bally Sports West (LAA)

fuboTV (take a look at without spending a dime) | : MLB Network, NBC Sports California (OAK), Bally Sports West (LAA) Odds: LAA -225; OAK +185; O/U: 7 (by means of Caesars Sportsbook)

Featured Game | Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels

Storylines

All eyes can be on Ohtani, who’s in line to be a loose agent after season’s finish. It’s no longer transparent if Ohtani can be on the Angels subsequent Opening Day, however he’s these days targeted on serving to the franchise finish its long playoff drought. Ohtani and Mike Trout are again on the similar group once more after the former struck out the latter to finish the World Baseball Classic previous this month. The Angels have upgraded at different puts on the roster over the wintry weather and are hoping for a wholesome season from Anthony Rendon.

Muller, a lefty, will get the ball for the A’s in his group debut. He used to be a part of the package deal Oakland got this wintry weather when the group traded catcher Sean Murphy to the Atlanta Braves. Muller made his MLB debut in 2021 and had a 5.14 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 49 innings throughout 12 appearances for the Braves.

Prediction

It’s arduous to guess in opposition to Ohtani after what he did within the WBC. And it’ll be arduous to guess on the A’s in 2023. Pick: Angels 7, A’s 2