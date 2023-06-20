Andrew Tate charged with rape, human trafficking, Romanian officials say

The influencer used to be lately detained by way of Romanian officials.

Andrew Tate, the influencer detained in December by way of Romanian officials, has been charged with rape, human trafficking and developing an arranged crime team, native prosecutors stated in a statement on Tuesday.

Tate faces the fees alongside with his brother, Tristan, any other web character, and two girls, each Romanian nationals, prosecutors stated.

Andrew Tate, proper, and his brother Tristan, left, depart the Bucharest Tribunal, in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, April 21, 2023. Vadim Ghirda/AP

The Tate brothers will “embrace the opportunity it presents to demonstrate their innocence and vindicate their reputation,” a spokesperson for the siblings stated.

“Tate’s legal team are prepared to cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities, presenting all necessary evidence to exonerate the brothers and expose any misinterpretations or false accusations,” the spokesperson informed ABC News in a commentary.

They have all been in police custody — first in prison, then below area arrest — for roughly six months as they awaited the total fees.

