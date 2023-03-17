Ananya Panday dance with dad Chunky Panday and brother Ahaan at Alanna’s wedding

Ananya Panday attended the wedding of her cousin Alanna Panday who were given married to her long-time boyfriend Ivor McCray. For any weddingthe cousins are extra excited the similar may well be observed as Ananya Panday was once dwelling her second. The Gehraiyaan actress took over the dance flooring at her cousin’s wedding shaking a leg with her brother Ahaan father Chunky Panday. Their dance video that was viral on the net very quickly is simply unmissable.

The Liger actress was once observed dancing at the 90s chart quantity Saat Samundar Paar. She graced the level dancing with utmost zeal zest with her brother Ahaan Panday. Later her father actor Chunky Panday made a rushing access stole all of the consideration. The father-daughter duo synced their danced steps rocked the level. While they had been dancing visitors at the wedding had been observed hooting cheering for them. This is probably the most cute video as the daddy matched steps with her daughter on one of the most iconic 90s songs Saat Samundar.

Watch Video

For the weddingAnanya Panday wore a powder blue saree with a heavy embroidery bralette shirt. She opted for cushy make-up finished the glance with a diamond bindi. Chunky Panday wore a neon lime inexperienced blazer jacket alongside with beige trousers whilst Ahaan Panday was once observed in an all-black glance dressed in a blazer.

Alanna Panday tied the knot with her boyfriend Ivor McCray on sixteenth March 2023. She is a fashion social media influencer the daughter of Chunky’s brother Chikki Panday. Alanna were given engaged to her boyfriend Ivor in 2021 each reside in combination in Los AngelesUS. So some distance all of the wedding photos movies had been shared via their circle of relatives the couple is but to post their respectable wedding picture.

On the paintings entranceAnanya Panday will likely be observed in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. She additionally has Vikramaditya Motwane’s untitled cyber crime-thriller within the pipeline. She will reunite with Geraiyaan co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi in Farhan Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

