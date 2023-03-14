`An unforgettable day for Indians`: Tollywood celebrates Oscar for `RRR`







Tollywood is celebrating the ancient success of Rajamouli`s epic film `RRR` on the ninety fifth Academy Awards. Several Telugu movie stars and celebrities conveyed their compliments to the `RRR` group Monday after the award for Best Original Song class used to be introduced.

“Congratulations to the entire team of `RRR` movie on bringing Indian cinema glory,” tweeted veteran Tollywood director Ok. Raghavendra Rao beneath whose tutelage Rajamouli had begun his film occupation.”

- Advertisement -

“And there you go… NAATU NAATU!! Crossing all boundaries!! Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani garu, @boselyricist and the entire team of #RRR on their phenomenal win at the Oscars!! A jubilant moment for Indian cinema,” mentioned Tollywood big name Mahesh Babu. He additionally praised `The Elephant Whisperers` group.

“Congratulations to the entire team of #TheElephantWhisperers on winning the Best Documentary Short…a fantastic film and another phenomenal win,” Mahesh Babu famous.

Also learn: Oscars 2023: Here`s what Indian winners RRR`s M.M Keeravani, and `The Elephant Whisperer`s Kartiki Gonsalves mentioned of their acceptance speech

- Advertisement -

“We`ve created history. An unforgettable day for Indians,” mentioned Tollywood`s Mass Maharaja, Ravi Teja.

Star and flesh presser, Pawan Kalyan, who additionally occurs to be Ram Charan`s uncle, additionally complimented the `RRR` group on Monday. Similarly, NTR Jr`s uncle and big name Balakrishna additionally expressed happiness over `Naatu Naatu` incomes international popularity.

During the acceptance speech, `Naatu Naatu` composer M.M Keeravani mentioned, “I grew up listening to the Carpenters and now here I am with the Oscars,” he started, after which started making a song the melody of the `70s pop break `Top of the World`: “There was only one wish on my mind. … `RRR` has to win, pride of every Indian, and must put me on the top of the world.”

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, accepting the award for The Elephant Whisperers, Producer Guneet Monga in conjunction with director Kartiki Gonsalves took centre degree to simply accept the honor. Gonsalves gave because of “my motherland, India,” as she accredited the award.

“I stand right here as of late to talk for the sacred bond between us and our wildlife for the distinction of Indigenous communities and empathy against different residing beings we percentage our area with, and in any case, for coexistence,” she mentioned.

This tale has been sourced from a 3rd birthday party syndicated feed, businesses. Mid-day accepts no accountability or legal responsibility for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and knowledge of the textual content. Mid-day control/mid-day.com reserves the only real proper to change, delete or take away (with out understand) the content material in its absolute discretion for any explanation why in anyway





Source link