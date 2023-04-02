An eye on the White House? FL Gov. Ron DeSantis makes his pitch to PA conservatives

When it was over, he appeared to have made some converts.

“I came into this thinking that Donald Trump was my favorite, and I think I may have changed my mind today,” said Al Bienstock, a Hampden Township, Cumberland County commissioner.

“He was talking about not only this is what I hope to do, but the things that I’ve done, the experience that he’s had that can translate into being a terrific president. So, I think I’ve made that jump,” Bienstock said, allowing that he doesn’t have to make a final decision till next year.

“A leader can get people to follow, by definition. And I think he is that.”

Others said they are feeling confident that they have two good choices for president – Trump and DeSantis – and they’re pleased they don’t have to choose today.

- Advertisement - “If they’re both on the ticket, at this moment I don’t know who I would choose,” said Shannon Grady, a Moms For Liberty leader from Chester County.

At the Pennsylvania Leadership Conference, DeSantis could try out his swing-state message before a friendly, conservative activist audience – some of whom were gifted with a copy of DeSantis’s book, “The Courage To Be Free.”

“I do think DeSantis is more aware of the current issues going on with education and parents’ rights. I think he’s a little more knowledgeable, maybe because of the age difference,” Grady said. “But I do feel that Trump has different qualities, in terms of the fact that he’s run a successful country. He’s been there before.”

Some statewide GOP leaders reached by PennLive this week conceded they are worried that Trump is no longer viable politically on the national scale, and it’s imperative to take a long look at those like DeSantis who can carry many of the same policies but without all the baggage.

“Trump lost Pennsylvania in 2020 by 80,000 votes,” said Liz Preate Havey, a former chair of the Montgomery County Republican Committee. “I haven’t seen him do anything in the last two years that has impacted voters in a way that that number will get any better for him.”

By contrast, they see DeSantis as having created a rising tide for their party in the Sunshine State. He won his first term as governor in 2018 by a margin of less than half a percentage point; in 2022, he followed that up with a 19.4 percentage point margin in his re-election win.

DeSantis attributed that Saturday to his forthright leadership style.

“My view was I may have received 50 percent of the vote but I earned 100 percent of the executive power, and I intended to use it to advance our agenda,” he said.

Mostly, this was about him. And on Saturday, there were clear signs of DeSantis looking a little “runner-ish” at the next level. He was introduced by a campaign-style video that featured a panoply of unnamed Floridians offering their testimonials to his work as governor. DeSantis touted his Pennsylvania roots. (His father’s family emigrated from Italy to western Pennsylvania over a century ago, settling in Aliquippa. DeSantis’s parents were part of the exodus from western Pennsylvania after the recession of the mid-1970s and he was born in Dunedin, Fla.) His main nod to the Keystone State Saturday, however, came when he lingered on his first brush with celebrity – earning a trip to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa. in the summer of 1991. “I think that it just taught me, swing for the fences in life,” DeSantis said. “Anything you do, set your sights high, and get it done.” And in his 55-minute speech he certainly listed every identifiable reason why he should be considered for the presidency: Florida is among America’s leader in domestic in-migration (”We serve as the promised land for Americans who have been disenchanted with left-wing government,” DeSantis declared.)

“We resolved to lead by conviction; not by polls. A leader gets in front of issues, identifies what needs to be done, sets the vision, executes the vision, delivers the results. And guess what happens when you do that? The polls change in your direction.”

DeSantis only briefly referenced the pending criminal indictment of Trump, using it as an entry point for a brief discussion of “woke” prosecutors who are “weaponizing” their offices for what he sees as political purposes.

He noted that last August, he used the powers of his office to remove a prosecutor he felt was trying to improperly nullify Florida law. That move is currently being challenged in the courts.

It has also one of the fastest-growing economies in the nation; and a relatively low tax burden (the 11-lowest per capita state and local tax burden in America, according to the non-partisan Tax Foundation.)

DeSantis’s appearance even attracted a small knot of protestors across the street from the Penn Harris Hotel, in this case people protesting what they see as DeSantis’s attacks on public schools in Florida and policies that are diminishing the rights of LGBTG students and others.

In the end, this was the closest the governor came to making any pronouncements about his own political future: “I’m proud of what we’ve done in Florida,” DeSantis said. “We’re going to do more. But I have only begun to fight because we are going to save liberty in this county.”

On the way out of the ballroom, DeSantis worked the crowd for a few minutes, signing some more copies of the book and posing for selfies with groups of College Republicans or Moms for Liberty chapter leaders.

And then, just like that, the governor’s road show was on to Nassau County, N.Y., where DeSantis was booked to speak later on Saturday on “The Florida Blueprint” for an organization called “And To The Republic,” which describes itself as an issue-advocacy group dedicated to promoting “common sense, freedom-oriented” policies at the state government level.

