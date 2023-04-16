Amy Klobuchar on abortion pill ruling: ‘Unbelievable’

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., referred to as a pass judgement on’s ruling rescinding FDA approval of an abortion pill “unbelievable.”

Three Trump-appointed judges “should not be making the decision for women across the country,” Klobuchar mentioned on This Week.

“What is going to be next? Is that judge going to not like birth control pills? Are we going to have a judge that doesn’t like [cholesterol medication] Lipitor? There’s a reason that Congress gave the FDA the power to make these decisions about safety.”

Klobuchar mentioned if the Supreme Court upholds this choice, girls will probably be “harmed.”

“It’s women that are going to have to take a bus across the country from Texas to Minnesota or to Illinois. That’s the problem right now,” Klobuchar mentioned.

Klobuchar mentioned abortion get right of entry to and regulations will probably be a central factor for electorate within the 2024 election.

On Dianne Feinstein’s absence

When requested about her colleague Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee and has been absent from the Senate for months because of shingles, Klobuchar mentioned Feinstein made the “right decision” to quickly step off of the committee.

But Klobuchar does now not reinforce the present calls from House Democrats for Feinstein to renounce because of her absence.

“As for the long term, many people have been out as you know, for periods of time when they’re sick, and they have come back. In this case, we are going to need her vote on the Senate floor eventually. We have things like the debt ceiling coming up. But I think what we need to do is take her at her word,” Klobuchar mentioned.

After the United States reached its borrowing prohibit in January, the rustic used to be thrown right into a political standoff, with Republicans and Democrats disagreeing about how Economists at Moody’s Analytics lately venture the “X date,” outlined because the day the Treasury Department will run out of cash, to be Aug. 18.

Still, Klobuchar stated that Feinstein’s absence “is going to become an issue as the months go by” if the senator does now not go back.

“​​This isn’t just about California. It’s also about the nation. And we just can’t with this one-vote margin and expect every other person to be there every single time,” Klobuchar mentioned.

The Minnesota Democrat says she expects Feinstein to go back to the Senate, announcing “it sure better happen before the debt ceiling vote.”

“I sure hope not because that is against the precedent of the Senate and how we’ve run things,” Klobuchar mentioned when requested if Republican senators will block a vote to nominate every other Democratic senator to the Judiciary Committee, which can most probably occur this week.