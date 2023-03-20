American Held Hostage in Africa Is Freed

WASHINGTON — An American support employee kidnapped by way of militants greater than six years in the past in West Africa has been freed, his spouse and U.S. officers mentioned on Monday, however the cases of his liberate weren’t right away transparent.
The support employee, Jeffery Woodke, was once abducted in Niger in October 2016 after which was once believed to had been taken to neighboring Mali.
His spouse, Els Woodke, of McKinleyville, Calif., mentioned the U.S. executive had notified her that her husband have been freed. She was once instructed that he was once in Niamey, the capital of Niger, and later spoke with him for an hour.
“He is safe,” she mentioned in a telephone interview. After she spoke with him, Ms. Woodke mentioned, he was once in “great spirits.”
A U.S. legit mentioned that Mr. Woodke, 62, was once in Niamey and that he was once being medically evaluated. Another senior management legit briefing newshounds showed Mr. Woodke’s liberate and mentioned the United States had no longer paid a ransom or made different concessions. The legit spoke at the situation of anonymity as a part of usual laws for safety briefings.
President Biden thanked Niger and “dedicated public servants across the U.S. government” for securing Mr. Woodke’s liberate. “We remain committed to keep faith with Americans held hostage and wrongfully detained all around the world, and there is no higher priority for this administration than our work to bring them home,” he mentioned in a remark.
A French safety legit showed that any other hostage had additionally been launched: Olivier Dubois, a French journalist who went lacking in Mali in April 2021 and was once later noticed in a hostage video issued by way of a Qaeda associate there.
Mr. Woodke’s liberate ends an exhausting ordeal in which U.S. officers believed from time to time {that a} unhealthy army operation would had been required to unfastened him. There isn’t any indication that the United States fastened this kind of rescue or was once concerned in the discharge of the 2 males.
But Mr. Woodke’s kidnapping performed a task in a deadly ambush of American troops in West Africa.
In October 2017, U.S. squaddies raced to a location in the scrubland of Niger after intelligence officers intercepted a sign from the mobile phone of a terrorist referred to as Doundoun Cheffou, a senior lieutenant of a former associate of Al Qaeda that had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State.
Mr. Cheffou was once being tracked by way of American intelligence companies on account of his seniority in the terrorist workforce and since he was once suspected of getting performed a task in Mr. Woodke’s kidnapping.
The midnight raid failed to search out Mr. Cheffou, however hours later 4 of the Americans had been killed in an ambush close to the village of Tongo Tongo.
The senior management legit who briefed newshounds mentioned that whilst Mr. Woodke was once captured in Niger, he gave the impression to had been taken throughout its borders. The legit mentioned that Mr. Woodke was once launched outdoor Niger, in a space to the west that comes with Mali and Burkina Faso.
The legit didn’t specify what group had taken Mr. Woodke, calling it a hostage-taking “network.”
The legit added that any other prisoner captured in Niger, whom the legit didn’t title, was once launched by way of the similar community about six months in the past
Efforts to liberate Mr. Woodke have been underway for a very long time, the legit mentioned, and Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, who stopped in Niger all the way through a discuss with to Africa final week, had “confirmed” the discharge whilst there.
The legit mentioned that France — which is Niger’s former colonial ruler and maintains ties with its executive — had additionally performed the most important function in securing Mr. Woodke’s liberate.
Mr. Dubois instructed newshounds in Niger that “it’s huge for me to be here, to be free,” and thanked the governments of France and Niger.
Mr. Dubois, 48, was once the one identified French citizen to be held hostage in Africa. He was once abducted on April 8, 2021, in the town of Gao, just about 600 miles northeast of Mali’s capital, Bamako, the place he was once based totally, as he was once scheduled to interview a jihadist chief. Weeks later, he showed his kidnapping in a 21-second clip circulated on social media.
For just about two years, Mr. Dubois’ circle of relatives, French newshounds and human rights defenders campaigned for his liberate and incessantly broadcast messages on Radio France International, a state-owned station with a vital following in French-speaking African nations. Mr. Dubois mentioned he was once ready to hear the messages even after the Malian army junta suspended the radio station amid a fallout with the French executive.
Rukmini Callimachi, Michael Crowley and Elian Peltier contributed reporting.