American Held Hostage in Africa Is Freed

WASHINGTON — An American support employee kidnapped by way of militants greater than six years in the past in West Africa has been freed, his spouse and U.S. officers mentioned on Monday, however the cases of his liberate weren’t right away transparent.

The support employee, Jeffery Woodke, was once abducted in Niger in October 2016 after which was once believed to had been taken to neighboring Mali.

His spouse, Els Woodke, of McKinleyville, Calif., mentioned the U.S. executive had notified her that her husband have been freed. She was once instructed that he was once in Niamey, the capital of Niger, and later spoke with him for an hour.

“He is safe,” she mentioned in a telephone interview. After she spoke with him, Ms. Woodke mentioned, he was once in “great spirits.”