American Airlines, seeking new contract, vote to OK strike

DALLAS — Pilots at American Airlines voted to authorize a strike, a transfer this is extremely not likely to lead to a direct walkout however places extra force at the airline to achieve a new contract with the pilots’ union.

The Allied Pilots Association mentioned Monday that greater than 96% of its 15,000 individuals voted, and amongst those that did, 99% appreciated authorizing the union to name for a strike.

Federal regulation prohibits airline unions from putting with out the tacit approval of a U.S. mediation board – a unprecedented step that has no longer took place on this case. Congress and the president too can act to save you a strike if one seems coming near near.

Airline unions like to take strike votes, on the other hand, which they consider building up their leverage on the bargaining desk.

A spokeswoman for the airline mentioned American is assured that it will possibly achieve an settlement with the union briefly.

“We understand that a strike-authorization vote is one of the important ways pilots express their desire to get a deal done, and we respect the message of voting results,” mentioned the spokeswoman, Sarah Jantz.

American and United Airlines are below force to fit or beat phrases that rival Delta Air Lines permitted with its pilots, who previous this 12 months gained 34% raises over a four-year contract.

The American pilots’ union mentioned it’s also seeking scheduling adjustments that union officers say will give a boost to potency and save you the type of fashionable delays and cancellations observed ultimate summer time.

“The summer travel season is almost here, and we’re all wondering whether this will be another summer of uncertainty for American Airlines,” union President Ed Sicher mentioned.

American pilots deliberate to wooden later Monday at airports across the nation.