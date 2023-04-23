American Airlines plane returns to Ohio airport after possible bird strike, FAA says

The plane was once taken out of provider for upkeep.

An American Airlines flight returned to an airport in Ohio after a possible bird strike on Sunday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration advised ABC News.

The Boeing 737 plane was once headed to Phoenix, Arizona, ahead of it was once pressured to flip again to John Glenn Columbus International Airport round 8 a.m., native time, after the reported strike, which will have led to probably the most plane’s engines to burst into flame.

- Advertisement -

“Emergency crews responded to an aircraft incident at CMH this morning involving a reported engine fire,” John Glenn Columbus International Airport wrote on Twitter. “The aircraft landed safely and the airport is open and operational.”

Upon its secure touchdown, the plane was once taken out of provider for upkeep, American Airlines mentioned. The corporate mentioned it is running to get shoppers to Phoenix.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

- Advertisement - An American Airlines flight headed to Phoenix was once rerouted again to its departure at John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio, after a bird struck, April 23, 2023. Marni Kallestad

Last month, a Southwest Airlines flight flying to Florida from Cuba had to flip again round after the plane struck birds, leading to an engine hearth and a smoke-filled cabin, the Associated Press reported.

- Advertisement -

The six team individuals and 147 passengers were not injured within the incident, Southwest Airlines advised AP.