American Airlines employee dies after tarmac incident at Austin airport

An American Airlines employee at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport used to be killed in a tarmac incident Thursday, government mentioned.

The incident happened round 2 p.m. native time, officers mentioned. The airline employee used to be injured outdoor the terminal the place plane park at their gates, the airport mentioned in a observation.

The employee “was operating a ground service vehicle that struck a jet bridge,” Austin Police Department Corporal, Destiny Silva advised journalists all through a press briefing Thursday.

Austin-Travis County EMS spoke back and the employee used to be pronounced lifeless at the scene, the airport mentioned.

The Austin Police Department’s vehicular murder unit is lately investigating the incident as an unintentional loss of life, Silva mentioned.

“Our thoughts are with this employee and all those impacted by today’s tragic event,” the airport mentioned.

In this Sept. 7, 2022, record photograph, airplanes wait at the tarmac at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman by means of USA Today Network, FILE

The employee labored for American Airlines, the airline showed.

“We are devastated by the accident involving a team member at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS),” the airline mentioned in a observation. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and our local team members. We are focused on ensuring that all involved have the support they need during this difficult time.”

There are “no significant impacts” to airport operations at this time, the airport mentioned.

This is a growing tale. Please test again for updates.