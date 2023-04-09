A Hillsborough County ambulance carrying a patient crashed on Sunday morning whilst en path to a native clinic, in step with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The coincidence befell when the ambulance, operated by means of AMBITRANS, was once touring northbound on I-75 at round 4:30 a.m. and took the incorrect go out.

Upon understanding the error, the driving force tried to go again into the northbound lanes by means of going over the land between the street fork on the go out.

FHP

However, the ambulance collided with a guardrail attenuator, inflicting it to turn over and land at the freeway’s northbound lanes.

As a results of the coincidence, the driving force, the paramedic and the patient – a girl from Fort Myers – all sustained minor accidents.

FHP is lately investigating the incident, and no additional main points had been launched at the moment.