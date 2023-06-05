Amber Heard to share `her truth` about domestic abuse in explosive memoir







Amber Heard is reportedly prepared to get started “sharing her truth” with an explosive tell-all memoir, in which she would lay naked the main points of her turbulent two-year marriage to Johnny Depp and their sour courtroom struggle after he effectively sued her for defamation over an op-ed she wrote about being a sufferer of domestic abuse, studies aceshowbiz.com.

The 37-year-old actress- who’s these days residing in Madrid, Spain, along with her two-year-old daughter Oonagh – could be searching for round $15 million for her tale however is in a position to talk out after being stressed on-line throughout final 12 months`s trial, in accordance to assets from RadarOnline.com.

The insider stated: “She won`t be silenced. She feels she was treated very badly during the trial. She feels like she`s the victim here.”

Meanwhile, Camille Vasquez, one of the crucial `Pirates of the Caribbean` actor`s legal professionals for the trial, just lately admitted she has concept about writing a e book, in phase about the criminal struggle, however stressed out there`s `not anything in the works nowadays.`

She informed People mag: “We`ve thought about that. Ben [Chew, co-counsel] and I have joked that we should write a book together, maybe about the trial. I feel like my story is maybe half written. I feel like there`s still a lot left to do. While the trial was a significant portion of my career … the real story about who I am and my path, there`s still more to be written and to be done. I do have a title in mind. Maybe one day.”

Camille and the remainder of Johnny`s criminal workforce have “often” been in contact with the 59-year-old actor for the reason that trial and are making plans to attend one in every of his Hollywood Vampires gigs later this summer season. She stated: “The last time I spoke to [Johnny] on the phone was probably a few months ago, but we text often.”

“There`s a group of us that texts with him and we send emails, obviously congratulating him on the success that he`s had in the last year. He has a big birthday coming up, so I`m sure he`ll be celebrating – foot up because, as you`ve seen, probably, reported in the news, unfortunately our guy got a fracture in, I believe, his ankle.”

