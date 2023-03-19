Amazon Go stores in New York City didn’t properly alert customers they were being biometrically tracked, lawsuit says

Amazon is dealing with a lawsuit alleging that the corporate didn’t properly notify customers coming into its Amazon Go stores in New York City that it was once monitoring and gathering their biometric information.

The lawsuit claims that the e-commerce large violated a New York City law handed in early 2021 which calls for companies which are gathering, storing or sharing “biometric identifier information” to post signage close to their entrances alerting customers that they are doing so.

The lawsuit was once filed Thursday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of purchaser Alfredo Rodriguez Perez.

A lady walks previous an Amazon Go retailer on March 6, 2023, in New York City. Leonardo Munoz/VIEWpress by means of Getty Images



Amazon Go stores, which first opened in 2018, use what the corporate calls its “Just Walk Out Technology.” Shoppers scan a cell app, and are then tracked the usage of “computer vision, sensor fusion, and deep learning” era as they position pieces in their carts, the corporate says on its web page.

There aren’t any cashiers and no want to checkout. Instead, consumers merely stroll out of the shop, and their Amazon accounts are charged when they depart.

“Just Walk Out Technology automatically detects when products are taken from or returned to the shelves and keeps track of them in a virtual cart,” Amazon’s web page reads.

The lawsuit alleges that Amazon Go collects consumers biometric information “by scanning the palms of some customers to identify them and by applying computer vision, deep learning algorithms, and sensor fusion that measure the shape and size of each customer’s body to identify customers, track where they move in the stores, and determine what they have purchased.”

The lawsuit argues that since New York City started enacting its notification regulation in January 2021, Amazon Go stores “failed to post any signs” notifying consumers that it was once gathering such biometric information.

However, following a March 10 story in the New York Times on the usage of facial reputation era by way of companies — Amazon Go stores in New York City posted their first notification indicators on March 14, the lawsuit claims.

The indicators learn, “Biometric information collected at this location,” the go well with mentioned.

In a commentary equipped to CBS News Saturday in reaction to the lawsuit, an Amazon spokesperson mentioned that Amazon Go stores “do not use facial recognition technology.”

“Amazon One, our contactless, palm-based identity and payment service, is one of the entry options offered at select Amazon Go stores along with credit card and the Amazon app,” the commentary learn. “Only shoppers who choose to enroll in Amazon One and choose to be identified by hovering their palm over the Amazon One device have their palm-biometric data securely collected, and these individuals are provided the appropriate privacy disclosures during the enrollment process. The customer is always in control of when they choose to be identified using their palm. Additionally, the Just Walk Out technology used to distinguish shoppers from one another is not biometric, and is used only to link a customer with their purchases during a single store visit.”