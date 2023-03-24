Amarillo Police searching for man wanted for ‘indecent exposure’ warrant

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Detectives with the Amarillo Police Department are searching for a man who allegedly uncovered himself in downtown Amarillo.

According to a news liberate from the Amarillo Police Department, detectives from the dep. bought an “indecent exposure” warrant for 47-year-old William Shannon. This comes after police are investigating an incident the place Shannon allegedly uncovered himself within the 500 block of south Polk Street.

- Advertisement -





West Texas A&M University scholar workforce recordsdata lawsuit towards WT, Texas A&M University System officers over drag display cancellation



The liberate stated that Shannon is lately wanted and has now not been arrested. If any person has information on his whereabouts, they’re requested to name the Amarillo Police Department or the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

- Advertisement -

Officials stated that pointers may also be given anonymously at the Amarillo Crime Stoppers website or at the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 Tips cell software.