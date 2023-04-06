Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted on assault charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) – Amarillo Crime Stoppers mentioned a man is wanted on assault of a circle of relatives member charges in Potter County.

Officials mentioned 52-year-old Cory Blake Graves is wanted by means of Potter County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of assault of a circle of relatives or family member with a prior conviction charges.

Graves is described as 6-feet-2-inches tall, weighs about 230 kilos, has hazel eyes, and has black hair.

If you understand the place he’s, name Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip results in his arrest, it’s worthwhile to earn a praise of $300.

Cory Blake Graves (Amarillo Crime Stoppers)

