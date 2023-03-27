Almost 2 tons of ground beef recalled over E. coli in 9 states

Elkhorn Valley Packing is recalling 1.7 tons of ground beef after a pattern from the Kansas-based meat packer examined certain for E. coli, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) (*2*) on Friday.

The understand stated that greater than 3,400 kilos of the boneless beef chuck used to be packaged on Feb. 16 and shipped to retail and wholesale places, together with motels and eating places, in addition to vendors and federal institutions, in the next 9 states:

Connecticut

Illinois

Indiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

New Jersey

New York

Pennsylvania

- Advertisement -

USDA officers have recommended customers to not consume the recalled meat.

“These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” the USDA stated in the remark.

E. coli is a micro organism that can reason foodborne sicknesses in youngsters and adults. The recalled merchandise examined certain for an E. coli pressure referred to as STEC O103, which would possibly cause vomiting and diarrhea, consistent with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

- Advertisement -

The USDA has made a list of the affected bundle serial numbers to be had on its site. No customers have reported sicknesses related to the recalled meat, consistent with the company.

Trending News

- Advertisement -



